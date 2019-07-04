Remembering the document that gave our nation its freedom

On Thursday, outside the steps of the Rockingham County Courthouse, the Fort Harrison Chapter of the Son's of the American Revolution held their 24th annual Declaration of Independence reading.

Hundreds gathered in Harrisonburg's Court Square, passing out flags, and listened to the entire length of the document that gave our nation its freedom more than 240 years ago.

Randy Atkins with the Fort Harrison Chapter of Sons of the American Revolution said they do this every year to remind everyone about the hard work our forefathers made.

"We read this aloud so as we go out and celebrate today, celebrate with picnics, with fireworks, and with downtown celebrations let us never forget the sacrifices of our forefathers made, who have given us that freedom," Atkins said.

Organizers said the tradition of reading the document goes back to when the declaration was first publicly read on July 8, 1776, in front of the Philadelphia State House, four days after it was signed.

