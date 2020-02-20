Renovations on John C. Myers Elementary right on schedule

Renovations at John C. Myers Elementary School in Rockingham County are right on schedule, giving a total facelift to the almost 60-year-old building.

Construction crews started work on the school in some of the old agriculture classrooms, from when the school was once a middle school.

They have converted those rooms into more classroom spaces and are working on replacing lighting, the HVAC systems, ceilings, roofing, and flooring.

At the end of 2019, renovation work on Fulks Run Elementary School was completed. Steve Reid, Director of Maintenance for the school division, said these are just some of the items on their list to keep buildings up to date.

"About every 50 years, it's not really a set in stone schedule, but its a schedule at about every 50 years, we look at going in and doing a facelift and trying to get another 40 or 50 years out of the buildings," Reid said.

He said crews will also be installing a loading dock in the back of the school and updating the school's kitchen.

Reid said the project should be completed by the end of this summer.