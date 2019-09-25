Rep. Ben Cline responds to announcement of President Trump's impeachment inquiry

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has caved to those on the far-left of her party who are demanding an official impeachment inquiry.

"House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has caved to those on the far-left of her party who are demanding an official impeachment inquiry. She knows there is not enough support in the full House to pass a formal resolution of impeachment, so she has thrown her support behind the embarrassing spectacle of hearings that have been going on for months in the Judiciary Committee. As a member of the Judiciary Committee, I have watched as the Democrats have failed repeatedly to build a case for impeaching the President, from hearings about nonexistent Trump-Russian collusion to the flop that was the Mueller Report. While the Speaker and her party are now focused on new rumors, phone transcripts, and third-party allegations involving the President, I remain focused on doing the job that I was elected to do by the citizens of the Sixth District. It is my hope that we can put aside these political games and work toward addressing the important issues facing the American people," Cline said in an e-mailed statement.

Cline was elected to serve the Sixth Congressional District of Virginia in January.