Rep. Ben Cline to host town hall meeting in Harrisonburg

Congressman Ben Cline, the republican who serves as the representative for Virginia's 6th Congressional District, will be hosting a town hall meeting in Harrisonburg on Monday.

It will happen on Jan. 6 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the American Legion Post 188 located on 350 Waterman Drive in Harrisonburg.

According to a press release, those planning to attend should register by clicking here. Those who live in Harrisonburg will be given priority regarding comments during the town hall.

“I look forward to meeting with the citizens of Harrisonburg next week,” Cline said in the press release. “As with my previous town hall in the area, this forum will allow me to engage with Harrisonburg residents and take their views to Washington.”

Signs and noisemakers are prohibited.

Cline was sworn in as the congressman for the area in January 2019.