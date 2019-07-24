Rep. Ben Cline weighs in after Mueller hearing

As former special counsel Robert Mueller testified before two Congressional committees for more than six hours on Wednesday, the Shenandoah Valley had a sitting Congress member present.

Rep. Ben Cline (R-VA06) was elected last fall to replace Congressman Bob Goodlatte and quickly secured a seat on the House Judiciary Committee, which handled one of the hearings on Wednesday about Mueller's 448-page report on Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible instances of obstruction of justice.

Mueller said the interference was not a hoax, and it was not an isolated episode. He warned that there should be a more robust effort to guard against future interference.

House intelligence committee Chairman Adam Schiff said the Democratic investigations will continue.

Mueller answered most questions in short sentences, referring Congress members to his report and choosing not to read his report aloud.

Mueller had made clear in his report that he could not exonerate President Donald Trump on obstruction of justice in the probe. But investigators didn't find sufficient evidence to establish charges of criminal conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Referring to Donald Trump's praise for WikiLeaks during the 2016 presidential campaign, he said "problematic is an understatement."

In his morning testimony, he seemed to agree that he did not charge Trump with obstruction of justice because of Justice Department guidance saying a sitting president can't be indicted.

Democrats seized on that answer, but when testimony resumed in the afternoon, Mueller clarified. He said "that is not the correct way to say it."

Mueller said his team "did not reach a determination as to whether the president committed a crime."

He did, however, stick to the report's statement that his investigation did not "exonerate" Trump.

Republicans have argued that the department conspired against Trump as the investigation began, with California Rep. Devin Nunes saying there were "red flags" as the Justice Department started investigating Russian contacts with Trump's campaign in 2016.

Mueller, who later took over the investigation, said in his report released in April that there was no evidence that Trump's campaign conspired with Russia. But it detailed many contacts between the two.

Cline questioned Mueller's determination to detail instances of possible obstruction of justice.

Below is a full transcript of a follow-up interview our Gray DC Bureau had with Cline after testimony was over:

Kristin Kasper, Washington, D.C.

“You had a front row seat to today’s anticipated testimony. What were you able to take away from today’s proceedings?”

Rep. Ben Cline (R-VA):

“Well it was a great opportunity to hear what Mueller did include in his report but also what he didn’t include. There was a lot that he did not answer today, a lot that he did not talk about. That was unfortunate because we really do need to know how the investigation came about and what was behind the investigation. And my questions were more directed to the law and his unique interpretation of the obstruction of justice statute .”

Kristin Kasper, Washington, D.C.

“As you mentioned, Mr. Mueller did not stray what was released in his report. Do you think there was anything new to take away after the hearing.

Rep. Ben Cline (R-VA):

“I really didn’t hear anything new. I don’t think Mr. Mueller wanted to testify, he was trying to direct people to the report. For those democrats that were trying to get him to acknowledge that he was supporting impeachment or that this was the direction that they should, go they left disappointed.

Kristin Kasper, Washington, D.C.

“Now that these anticipated hearings are over, what do you expect to see happen next?”

Rep. Ben Cline (R-VA):

Well the democrats are single minded about it they do not like this president they want to get him out of office so taking the Mueller report at his face they will try and move on to impeachment but the public does not support it so it’s unlikely to go anywhere

Kristin Kasper, Washington, D.C.

“Thank you so much, Congressman. I’m Kristin Kasper on Capitol Hill, back to you.”

Below is the statement issued by Congressman Ben Cline after the conclusion of Robert Mueller's testimony:

“As we already knew from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report, foreign adversaries interfered with the 2016 presidential election. Today’s House Judiciary hearing with Mr. Mueller confirmed that, but it also confirmed that President Trump did not conspire with a foreign government to win the presidency. My questions focused on his creative interpretation of the obstruction of justice statute on which he based his allegations against the President. Given that nothing new was learned from today’s hearing, it is time for Congress to move on to addressing the critical issues facing this country – improving infrastructure and the economy, securing our southern border, and preventing future attempts to interfere with our elections. Polls show that the public does not support moving forward with impeachment, and after today’s hearing, I hope the Judiciary Committee can end its political theatre against the President.”