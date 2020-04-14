Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA) visits Odum, discusses storm damages

Tornadoes and powerful storms moved through the Southeast over the weekend and on Monday, leaving behind areas of major devastation, and even tragic losses of life.

Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA) visits Odum, GA after a devastating storm came through the area. (Source: Congressman Buddy Carter's office)

Congressman Buddy Carter (R-GA) discusses his visit to one part of his district that saw the most damage. He toured Odum Tuesday afternoon, and discusses how the community is coming together to help their neighbors in need.

Carter also talks in the interview above about efforts at the state and local level to help storm victims get back on their feet, and whether there will be other steps taken at the federal level to approve additional aid for hard-hit communities.

