Rep. Cline plans reading for elementary schoolers

Our local Congressman will be offering an educational opportunity for children later this week, as students across Virginia remain at home for the rest of the school year.

Rep. Ben Cline announced that around 2 p.m. on Thursday, his office will be posting a video of him reading "House Mouse, Senate Mouse" for elementary school children.

"House Mouse, Senate Mouse" is a book about government mice that lets children learn how laws are made in Congress through a story about establishing a national cheese.

According to the U.S. Senate's reference guide, it "describes researching and drafting a bill, committee hearings and markup, floor action, and presidential action, and covers the idea of compromise."