Congressman Ben Cline, R-Va., is inviting people of Rockingham County to a town hall event next week.

In a press release, Cline says the town hall is an opportunity for people to engage in a dialogue with him about important issues in the district.

The Rockingham County town hall will be next Monday, June 17, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at the Linville-Edom Ruritan Club at 3752 Linville Edom Road.

You can register for the event online.