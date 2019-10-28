Repairs begin on Woodstock Tower Road half a year after closure

On Monday, crews were mixing concrete to continue repairs to Woodstock Tower Road in the town of Woodstock, after parts of the road crumbled away back in March.

VDOT said they would like to remind the public that during construction the road is closed even to pedestrians.

Since then, the road has remained closed to the public due to safety.

"The road is on a shelf and it's built on the ridge line, so when you have these kinds of weather conditions and the erosion that takes place, sometimes it undercuts the roadway," Ken Slack, Communication Specialist for VDOT, said at the time.

Slack added this week that they believe the road damage was caused by the road being so narrow and old, the slope failed and gave out.

"The road surface was on top of that slope and partially it went down the side of the mountain," Slack said.

VDOT now has crews working to stabilize the road again by using a method that will make the road stronger than was it once was.

"They're using a combination of foaming concrete that they will inject down into the rock to make it stronger," Slack said. "Instead of the road being a series of rocks, this will make it one solid mass."

VDOT said the $350,000 project will use more than 100 soil nails to then anchor the concrete into the mountain.

Slack said weather-permitted, the project should be complete in November, some time before Thanksgiving.