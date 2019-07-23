Repairs to start on Woodstock Tower Rd. in August

After part of Woodstock Tower Road closed back in March due to the roadway crumbling away, VDOT now has a plan to repair it.

VDOT said when work crews went to plow off the road after snowfall this past winter, crews found missing pieces of road. VDOT said it was caused by an increase of snow and rain on the old roadway.

Since then the Western part of Woodstock Tower Road has been closed but the Eastern part remained open for the public.

Ken Slack, a spokesperson for VDOT, said since the road was so old and narrow, it was difficult to find a way to repair it.

Slack said they have found a contractor to work on the project and they should start before the end of Summer.

"What we're looking to do is use some soil nails, they basically are driven through the slide of the slope into more solid rock behind it, " Slack said. "So it's basically stapling the side of the road onto the mountain."

Slack said the project could cost up to $350,000 to repair and is not sure yet when it will be completed

