Report: Gov. Jim Justice's approval rating 2nd lowest among GOP governors

Approval ratings for Republican Governor Jim Justice are dipping, according to a new report published by Morning Consult.

According to the report, Gov. Justice only received a 42% approval rating, while 47% of people polled disapprove of the job he's done.

The data was taken on a daily basis. The company surveyed more than 5,000 registered voters across the U.S. on their governors each day. Their findings are released every 3 months, so in the span from July 1 to September 30, they conducted 533,985 surveys in total to compile their data for every state. You can find the margins of error for their study on a state-by-state breakdown here.

According to the results, Gov. Justice is the second-least popular Republican governor in the country. The first is Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin.

Earlier this year when quarter 1 numbers were released, Gov. Justice's approval rating stood at 50%. The approval rating during quarter 2 fell to 43%.

In recent months, Gov. Justice has been under fire for multiple issues – from his companies being ordered to pay $35 million in a lawsuit for violating a mining contract to scrutiny over his residence not in the capital to his family-owned farms receiving taxpayer-funded subsidies meant to help farmers through the U.S. trade war with China.

In each poll, Americans indicated whether they approve or disapprove of the job performance of their governor. For each question, they could answer strongly approve, somewhat approve, somewhat disapprove, strongly disapprove, or don’t know / no opinion.

The full report can be found here.