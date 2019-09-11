Report: 'Growing sense of despair' over racism in Virginia schools

A report commissioned by a public school system in Virginia has found that there is a "growing sense of despair" when it comes to racist acts that appear to have few to no repercussions.

News outlets reported this week that the report commissioned by Loudoun County Public Schools seeks to examine equity in the wealthy and increasingly diverse school system. The Equity Collaborative report is based on focus groups and interviews with hundreds of students, teachers and staff at two dozen schools.

Participants reported often hearing racist slurs and insults by students, teachers and even parents. It found that a low level of "racial consciousness" has left people unsure how to talk about race, let alone handle complaints.

Superintendent Eric Williams says he commissioned the report over equity concerns.