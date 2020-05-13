Report: Nintendo having trouble getting Switch parts due to coronavirus lockdowns

If you’re looking to buy a Nintendo Switch, you might have to wait a little longer.

Bloomberg reports that Nintendo is having trouble getting the parts it needs to build Switch consoles. (Source: Nintendo/CNN)

Bloomberg is reporting that the gaming company is having trouble getting some essential parts for the console, mostly due to coronavirus lockdowns in Malaysia and the Philippines, where the parts are manufactured.

Nintendo was forecast to sell 19 million Switches this year, but that’s unlikely to happen now.

Most markets are out of the Switch after the success of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which was released earlier this year.

