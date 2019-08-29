Report: S.C. man with Alzheimer’s beaten after asking group to leave his lawn

A 67-year-old man with Alzheimer’s was beaten by a group of people after asking them to leave his lawn, according to a Conway police report.

Sam Gortney said the incident began following a large college party on his street on Fairway Lane around midnight on Aug. 24.

“They kinda surrounded me,” Gortney said. “And next thing I knew, my wife found me face down in the road.”

Gortney’s wife told officers her husband has Alzheimer’s and does not remember most things.

The man said he went outside to ask a few men who were standing on his lawn to leave. At least two more men then struck the victim in the face and neck several times before he fell in the street, the report states.

According to police, the victim’s wife found him lying in the roadway shaking.

“College kids aren’t bad,” Gortney said. “I was one, my wife was one, my kids were one, but the incident wouldn’t have happened without the party.”

Police followed up with the victim at the hospital on Monday, where doctors said the 67-year-old had a minor concussion and a possible torn rotator cuff, the report states. Police said the man also had a large lump on his head.

Gortney, still recovering from the attack, has a stern message to his attackers.

“I just hope you got your satisfaction from it. You’ve cost a lot of turmoil, you’ve cost a lot of damage. I’ve lost work over it and it was a cowardly thing to do,” the Vietnam War vet said Thursday.

The report does not include any suspect information.

