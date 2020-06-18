Report: Visitors to Shenandoah National Park brings $129 million to local economy

A new report from the National Park Service shows that the 1.4 million visitors to Shenandoah National Park last year brought in nearly $98,000,000 to local communities near the park.

"These numbers show the tremendous impacts that Shenandoah and the National Park System have on our local and state economies" said Acting Superintendent Kevin Soviak. "Not only do our national parks have beneficial economic impacts, but they also have positive influences on the collective physical and mental wellness of their visitors. Especially in times like these; the nation, along with all of our visitors from other countries, need our national parks more than ever. As Shenandoah National Park welcomes back people to the park, we are excited to share these scenic lands and the wildlife within."

According to the National Park Service, the analysis was conducted by economists Catherine Cullinane Thomas of the U.S. Geological Survey and Lynne Koontz of the National Park Service. The report suggests $21 billion of direct spending in communities within a 60-mile radious of a national park.

The report is available on the NPS Social Science Program website.

