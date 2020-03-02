Authorities charge stepmother with murder in case of missing 11-year-old

Officials in El Paso County, Colo., announced Monday the arrest of the stepmother of a missing 11-year-old boy with ties to Horry County, South Carolina.

These photos show missing 11-year-old Gannon Stauch. (Source: El Paso County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities announced that Letecia Stauch, Gannon Stauch’s stepmother, was arrested just after 8 a.m. Monday in Myrtle Beach. They said that Myrtle Beach police, Horry County police and the Horry County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the arrest.

Letecia Stauch will face charges of first-degree murder of a child under 12 years old by a person in a position of trust, child abuse resulting in death, tampering with a deceased human body and tampering with evidence.

Authorities in Colorado said that they have yet to locate 11-year-old Gannon’s body.

Gannon Stauch was born in the Loris area but moved to Colorado to live with his father a few years ago. He still has family living in the area, including his mother and grandparents.

He was first reported missing five weeks ago. His stepmother had told authorities that he went to a friend’s house and didn’t come home.

Gannon’s mother spoke during the news conference where authorities announced the arrest. She said she'll make sure justice will be served.

A statement written by Gannon’s father was read during the news conference, where he talked about looking forward to the 11-year-old’s teenage years and the fun they would have had as he became a young man.

Authorities said that Letecia Stauch is being held without bond at J. Reuben Long Detention Center as they await extradition to Colorado.

Copyright 2020 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc.. All rights reserved.