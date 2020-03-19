Republican Party of Virginia postpones 2020 convention

As the COVID-19 novel coronavirus spreads across the globe, with 77 cases confirmed in Virginia as of Wednesday, the Republican Party of Virginia has decided to postpone its annual state convention.

The 2020 Quadrennial State Convention is where Republican delegates in Virginia vote for which candidates will be their nominees in federal elections, like the race for President and the race for the U.S. Senate seat currently filled by Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.).

The party announced early Thursday morning that they would postpone the convention to a later date yet to be announced.

"The RPV's top priority is the health and well-being of Virginia's citizens, and with that in mind, its convention will be moved," the party announced.

The RPV Executive Committee's vote on the postponement was unanimous.

"We will not let this setback define our 2020 efforts," said RPV Chairman Jack Wilson. "Republicans are more energized than ever to flip Virginia for President Trump and send our do-nothing Senator, Mark Warner, packing. Our motto remains 'Join the Fight, Stay in the Fight.'"

Virginia's Democratic primary was already held on Super Tuesday, with the only open race in our area being the race for President. Primary voters across Virginia overwhelmingly voted for Joe Biden.