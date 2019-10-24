Republican gubernatorial candidate in W.Va. releases substance use action plan

Republican candidate for West Virginia governor Woody Thrasher released a substance use action plan Thursday.

“There are a lot of people out there doing a lot of great work, but this has been at a crisis level for too long, and the time for studies is past,” Thrasher said. “The heartbreaking stories I’ve heard just this week alone are enough to move me to act as swiftly as possible."

“Families are being torn apart as parents bury their children and grandparents try to hold things together; communities are ravaged by soaring homeless populations and crime; businesses struggle to keep qualified employees; and our foster care system is beyond maxed out.”

According to a press release from Thrasher's campaign, the plan includes specifics for substance abuse treatment, child care, enforcement, workforce training, prevention and the administration of the plan itself.

The plan notes that simple detox and short-term treatments can’t cut it alone, and post-treatment supports must be in place, according to the press release. More resources for law enforcement and prosecutors also are included in the drug crisis plan as well as specific work force training for industries in need.

“After more than 1,000 days and five drug czars, this administration’s plan is still an aspirational draft,” Thrasher said. “I commit to spending time every single week as governor to follow up and follow through with each aspect of this plan and its deliverables.”

Thrasher spoke directly with two parents who each lost a child during a town hall event this week, the press release says. He also attended one of the forums hosted by the state’s Office of Drug Control Policy and visited Mountaineer Recovery Center in the Eastern Panhandle this week.

“We’ve lost an entire generation,” Thrasher said. “It’s time for action and a full-time governor.”

The full plan can be viewed here.