Officials remind drivers to 'turn around, don't drown'

With recent rainfall this past weekend, first responders are reminding drivers to "turn around, don't drown" when they see water on the roadway.

Officials say six inches of standing water is enough to make your car float or stall out and any more than that could wash your car away completely.

Captain Douglas Gooden, with Rockingham County Fire & Rescue, said the best thing to do when you see water is wait for it to go down or find another way to your destination.

He said oftentimes people drive over a bridge or a road every day and they don't think twice about a little bit of water.

"When we get people out of the water, it's not their first time they've driven on that road," Captain Gooden said. "Then when they see a little bit of water, it's not a big deal to them, and then they drive over, and they stall out."

Gooden said their rescue team is always monitoring areas that are known to flood and are constantly checking river gauges to be ready for emergencies.

