Researchers at UVA make key discovery in obesity and blood pressure study

Researchers at the University of Virginia made a key discovery that could potentially change the course for those who are suffering from obesity and high blood pressure.

The cardiovascular research team identified two proteins that cause high blood pressure for obese people. They found the proteins in human tissue samples and used them to reverse high blood pressure in lab mice.

With more hard work and fine tuning, researchers say this solution could help millions worldwide.

“One third of the U.S. population is obese and worldwide there are about 700 million obese patients," UVA professor and researcher Swapnil Sonkusare said. "That’s the kind of impact...the majority of these obese patients will have high blood pressure, so that’s the kind of impact we are talking about by being able to treat hypertension and obesity.”

The team plans to create the right compounds to treat abnormal mechanisms that heighten blood pressure in obese people, which will drastically improve quality of life.