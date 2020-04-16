Researchers noticing sea turtle nests increasing

Researchers in Florida say they've been seeing more leatherback sea turtle nests on Juno beach lately.

In fact, folks at Loggerhead Marinelife center have counted 69 nests so far. This is much more than normal across a 10 mile stretch of beach which they patrol.

Juno Beach is the most densely nested sea turtle beach in the entire world, according to the Loggerhead MarineLife Center. Beaches are closed due to the pandemic, and that means much less human disruption for turtle nests.

Researchers are commenting on the turtles size, pretty much calling the turtles fat, but that's a good thing!

It's good news because it means the turtles are healthy, and they can weigh up to 2,000 pounds.

Researchers are cautiously optimistic about the rest of the season.

So what's the deal with all these, 'hefty' turtles?

Abnormal weather could be part of it, or they're eating more or maybe they're just shifting to earlier in the season for nesting.

In addition, there have been much less people on many beaches over the last month since the spread of COVID19.

Turtle nesting season ends October 31st.