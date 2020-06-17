Researchers predict smaller 'dead zone' in Chesapeake Bay

Researchers are predicting a slightly smaller-than-average oxygen dead zone in the Chesapeake Bay this year.

One of the main reasons why is because there was less rainfall washing pollution off of farms and cities and into the nation's largest estuary.

The forecast was released Wednesday by researchers from the University of Michigan, the University of Maryland and the Chesapeake Bay Program.

The so-called dead zones are created when nitrogen pollution fuels an overgrowth of algae that eats up much of the water's oxygen.

Swaths of water that have little or no oxygen cannot support wildlife in the bay’s vast ecosystem, which includes crabs, oysters and various species of fish.

The pollution often comes from farm manure and sewage treatment plants.

Researchers said low-oxygen areas in the bay are expected to be about 9% smaller this based on a 34-year average. Areas with no oxygen are expected to be 4% lower than average.

The researchers were quick to point out that the bay's dead zone is still loo large and reflects the continued need to reduce pollution flowing into the bay.

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation issued the following statement:

“A prediction for a dead zone that is “slightly smaller than average” is nothing to cheer. If accurate, we will continue to see harmful algal blooms and underwater dead zones where crabs, fish, oysters, and other marine life can’t survive.

“The good news is that dead zones are shrinking over time, but more must be done to accelerate progress.

“While most jurisdictions are largely on track to meet pollution-reduction goals, Pennsylvania and New York are not even close.

“The Susquehanna River delivers roughly 40 percent of the nitrogen pollution that causes underwater dead zones. To restore the health of the Bay, Pennsylvania and New York must dramatically accelerate efforts to reduce pollution. But those two states’ current plans to achieve the 2025 goal are woefully inadequate. And EPA abdicated its responsibilities under the Clean Water Act by accepting these deficient plans without imposing consequences.

“That is why CBF, and the Attorneys General from Virginia, Maryland, the District of Columbia, and Delaware, have filed notices of intent to sue EPA. If EPA does not hold Pennsylvania and New York accountable, restoration efforts will fail, and the Bay and its rivers and streams may never be clean.”