Researchers studying whether antidepressant could help fight COVID-19

An antidepressant medication is being tested as a potential treatment for COVID-19, based on the work of University of Virginia School of Medicine researchers.

According to a statement by UVA, researchers found that the drug fluvoxamine may prevent dangerous overreactions by the immune system.

The Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis is now launching a clinical trial to determine if fluvoxamine can prevent “cytokine storms,” in which the body is flooded with immune cells called cytokines. That immune response can cause organ failure and has been a major concern for patients with severe COVID-19 infections

Last year, UVA researchers Alban Gaultier, PhD, and Dorian A Rosen, PhD, found that the drug may stop sepsis, which is one of the leading causes of death in hospitals every year as patients' immune system response spirals out of control.

They found that fluvoxamine reduced the production of cytokines and determined that it proved effective in mice as a preventative treatment for sepsis.

Now, it will be tested as a protective measure for patients with COVID-19.

“I am excited to see the results from this clinical trial,” said Gaultier, of UVA’s Department of Neuroscience, the Center for Brain Immunology and Glia (BIG) and the Carter Immunology Center. “If proven effective in decreasing the symptoms of COVID-19, this treatment would be a safe and affordable option for fighting the pandemic. Further, this approach could also be applied to other inflammatory conditions driven by cytokine storms, such as sepsis.”

As for how the trial will work, Washington Universit's Eric J. Lenze, MD, plans to test fluvoxamine in 152 patients with COVID-19 in Illinois and Missouri.

The patients will receive either fluvoxamine or a placebo while quarantined at home. In addition, they will receive thermometers, fingertip oxygen sensors and automatic blood pressure monitors. This will allow them to report their oxygen levels and other vital signs to the research team each day, either through phone calls or online.

“Our hope is that by targeting patients who are well enough to be at home, we can give them fluvoxamine and prevent them from getting sicker and needing to go to the hospital,” said co-investigator Caline Mattar, MD, of Washington University’s Division of Infectious Diseases.

Even if the drug proves ineffective against COVID-19, researchers say trial participants will benefit from the close supervision by doctors, who will help them determine if they need additional treatment.

“Using a psychiatric drug to treat COVID-19 may sound counterintuitive, but it’s no more counterintuitive than using a malaria drug,” Lenze said. “This drug has been around for decades, so we know how to use it safely. If effective, it could be an ideal drug to repurpose for outpatients with COVID.”

