Residents come together for community conversation in Waynesboro

On Thursday night, about a dozen citizens came together to share their thoughts on issues in Waynesboro and what they would like to see as solutions during a community conversation.

Waynesboro City Mayor Terry Short hosted the meeting. He took time to share some updates about improvements in the city, like the purchase of a new ladder truck, providing tax relief for citizens and the work on the Florence Avenue bridge.

However, he said he hosts these meetings to hear what concerns people in the area have and ideas are important to them. Several ideas were discussed at the meeting, including affordable housing.

"There's housing for people that is income based, and then of course we have luxury apartments, that start at about $1,200, $1,300 a month." Adrienne Young, a Waynesboro resident said. "But there's nothing in the middle for the average person."

People at the meeting discussed how it was difficult for people with full time jobs to find places to live in the city. One idea discussed was using land the city owned to build a complex of more affordable housing.

Other concerns discussed were the increased pay for city positions. Council members say increasing the pay for teachers and other city employees is a priority for council this year.