North Carolina resource officer fired after slamming student

Law enforcement authorities say a school resource officer has now been fired after school surveillance video showed him violently slamming a middle school student to the ground twice before dragging him off camera.

School district officials reported the officer to authorities Thursday.

Vance County Sheriff Curtis Brame sids he was ``stunned'' by the video and has asked the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to probe the situation at Vance County Middle School, north of Raleigh.

He says the student is under the age of 12. Authorities have not publicly identified the deputy, who was initially placed on paid leave by the sheriff.

That decision resulted in mass outrage on social media, with people sharing the video of the officer slamming the student down and criticizing the sheriff's office for simply placing the officer on paid leave.