Restaurant owner in the Valley says it’s unsafe to reopen patios during COVID-19 crisis

On Friday, restaurants can reopen their patios or any outdoor seating at 50% capacity, with social distancing measures in place, but Chef Ian Boden, who owns The Shack in Staunton, is choosing not to.

Boden says his patio is small and it just doesn’t make sense to bring wait staff in to serve a handful of customers provided the weather is good. But, Boden says his bigger concern is safety. It’s a sentiment Boden says is shared by most of his friends in the industry.

"I feel that as soon as people are able to dine, people from other markets that are having a higher concentration of infection will end up coming here," Boden stated. "And, I feel like that puts my town and my staff at risk."

The Shack will begin providing curbside pick-up this Friday. There will be a limited menu and cocktails-to-go available on Fridays and Saturdays.

Many downtown Staunton restaurants do not have space for any outdoor dining, but several others including, the 101, also plan to open back up for pickup and delivery on May 15.

As of May 15, Staunton has 34 confirmed COVID-19 cases.