Restaurants concerned about staffing as Phase One approaches

There's some uncertainty leaving to those in the restaurant industry having a lot of questions especially over staffing and customers considering the CDC guidelines of social distancing.

WDBJ7 photo

There's a lot of questions the restaurant industry is trying to answer right now. But one of the biggest is staffing. How many staff members are needed? How busy will restaurants and bars be, considering the guidelines?

Emily Layne, general manager of Three Notch'd Brewery in Roanoke said her staff dropped from 16 to four

"It became very clear that we needed to let them go, figure out what they needed to do to get through the time, whether it was find other employment or file for unemployment insurance, whatever they need to do to care for themselves and their families," said Layne.

Three Notch'd is typically very busy inside, but only a few souls have been through the doors in the last eight weeks.

"The hope is that by tightening down so deep like we did is reopen when it's all said and done and invite everyone back," said Layne.

"Immediately everyone was fired, which is fine, because that's what we needed to stay afloat," said staff member Libby Shafer.

Shafer was one of the employees let go and she was hired back just a few days ago.

"You know, I don't have a traditional server role available currently," said Layne.

Therefore, roles are shifting. While the beer has still been poured, picked up or delivered, there's no guarantee of what Phase One or reopening Virginia's economy will change at Three Notch'd or what it will look like beyond what the governor has outlined.

"If I ask someone back and they take the job and they're making way much less than they would on unemployment, it's a disservice for them and then they're not able to feed their families and move forward. So we're playing a waiting game, we're hiring back as we can," said Layne.

Copyright 2020 WBDJ7. All rights reserved.