Restaurants prepare for hungry football fans ahead of Superbowl

The kickoff of Super Bowl 54 drew crowds to local bars and restaurants to cheer on the San Francisco 49ers or the Kansas City Chiefs.

Buffalo Wild Wings in Harrisonburg said they plan to sell over 7,000 wings on Super Bowl Sunday. | Credit: WHSV

The Buffalo Wild Wings in Harrsionburg was packed and staff was preparing all day for the Super Bowl and expected to serve hundreds of orders.

Earlier on Sunday afternoon, BWW saw their usual sized crowd, but back in the kitchen, Jeffrey Janes, the assistant general manager, said staff began preparing at 7 a.m. for hungry football fans to take over the restaurant.

"We've been making blue cheese, ranch, celery, carrots so that we can just shove it in the bag and get it ready to go," Janes said. "We've been making the takeout boxes ahead of time and looking at people's [take-out] orders. Things like that, just trying to get it all together the best we can."

Janes said not only did they have to be prepared for dine-in orders, but also the take-out orders they were receiving all week.

"We've been getting calls since Wednesday," Janes said. "The phone has been ringing off the hook since this morning. We already have time slots filled between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., so we're not accepting any more orders between those hours already."

Janes said he thinks majority of customers will be ordering wings for the football game, and the kitchen staff will be preparing thousands.

"About 7,700 wings," Janes said.

Janes said 7,700 wings equals about a ton of chicken. He said on a normal weekend, the staff would consist of three cashiers and seven cooks.

"During the big rush we'll probably have 12 kitchen guys back there, and seven or eight cashiers working," Janes said.

Janes said if the game goes into overtime, all customers will win free snack-sized wings, which are redeemable on Feb. 17 between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.