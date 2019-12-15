Restaurateur: Virginia thieves steal 150 pounds of meat

The owner of a Mexican restaurant in Virginia says a pair of thieves broke into the business' cooler and stole 150 pounds of beef and chicken.

Jorge Romero is the owner of Jessy's Taco Bistro in Norfolk. He told The Virginian-Pilot he found the emptied-out meat locker Friday.

Surveillance video shows a man and a woman carrying cases and bags full of meat. Romero says he alerted police.

His family operates other taquerias, including Jessy's Taqueria, which was featured on the Food Network's show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”

He said he kept his business open following the heist by bringing meat from another restaurant.