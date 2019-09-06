Restorations almost complete in Gypsy Hill Park

Almost a year after plans were first presented to Staunton City Council, the Gypsy Hill Park historic renovations are almost complete.

In the last few months, new lights have been installed, a new fence was built along the entrance to the park, the brick columns at the entrance have been restored and work is almost finished on the roofs of the historic spring houses.

Bill Frazier, the co-chair of the Gypsy Hill Park Historic Restoration Committee, said they recieved a good response from the community.

"This really renews the historic section of the park for another couple of generations and it really highlights those features that are so unique to the park setting," Frazier said.

The restorations at the park have also sparked a new phase of work for the future. Frazier said they're planning on doing some work around the spring houses once they're finished.

"We thought, well, let's put some interpretive signs around it and lets put a sidewalk around it and connect it to the other sidewalk, so people have a place to go when they see this and read the history of the park," Frazier said.

Frazier said there's a bit more work that needs to be finished. They need to put the gates back and add shingles to the spring boxes. They're also working on getting permits for a sign at the entrance. He hopes everything will be completed this fall.