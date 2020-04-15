Restorative justice organization in Rockingham County confirms 1 case of COVID-19

A restorative justice center in the Shenandoah Valley has confirmed a case of COVID-19.

Wednesday afternoon, Sharon Ringgold, the executive director of Gemeinschaft Home in Rockingham County, confirmed to WHSV that one resident of the program has tested positive for COVID-19.

Ringgold said the person has not been in the building for 10 days and is being treated. The home has been placed under quarantine until further notice as a precaution against any potential spread.

Ringgold said the organization is coordinating with the Central Shenandoah Health District to respond to the virus. She told WHSV they are practicing social distancing, placing staff members on rotation and are performing daily assessments on the campus. They’re also stopping additional intake of new people into the program until further notice.

Gemeinschaft Home is a non-profit organization that offers residential and non-residential restorative justice programs.

The case is 1 out of 67 cases that had been identified in Rockingham County as of 5 p.m. on April 14, per Virginia Department of Health numbers.

The city of Harrisonburg has at least 101 confirmed cases.