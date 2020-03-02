Results presented for Valley senior survey

Back in August, Bridgewater Retirement Community partnered with Valley Program for Aging Services to conduct a comprehensive needs assessment for people who are 65 or older.

Just last week, the results of the survey came in and it found three key issues facing the senior community.

One issue is social isolation. They found seniors in the community who face isolation from friends, family, loved ones and community groups may be at greater risk for illness.

Other issues the survey indicated are a lack of affordable housing for seniors and health care navigation.

Carrie Budd, Vice President for Development and Community Relations at Bridgewater Retirement Community, said they worked with census data to find by the year 2024, nearly 25 percent of the total population in Augusta County and Rockingham County will be made up of adults 65 or older.

"With this survey with the actual data to base it on, we will be able to get groups to work together and partner with us and partner with the other retirement communities in the area to help seniors that need services," Budd said.

On April 20, a State of the Older Adult Conference will be held at JMU from 8:30 a.m. to noon, to share a more in-depth look at the results of the survey for the public.