Returning travelers face hourslong lines for coronavirus screening at Chicago airport

Massive lines formed at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport for passengers flying back from international locations after the European travel ban due to coronavirus fears went into effect.

Passengers were in line for up to eight hours Saturday while waiting for enhanced coronavirus screening measures.

On Twitter, the airport informed travelers that customs processing was “taking longer than usual” because of these measures.

Pictures on social media showed large crowds waiting in close proximity to each other. Some passengers and their family members are worried such lines may have exposed them to COVID-19, WGN reports.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker tweeted at President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence Saturday night, saying the crowds were “unacceptable and needed to be addressed immediately.”

“The federal government needs to get its s@#t together. NOW,” he wrote in another tweet.

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-IL, said on Twitter he had been in contact with Pritzker about the situation, which saw passengers spending “up to eight hours waiting for luggage, immigration, customs, & possible medical screening.” He blamed the delays on staff being “unprepared” for the European travel ban.

Durbin also noted that some passengers reported they had gone through customs without being asked any questions.

The senator called for federal resources to be allocated to O’Hare and other airports screening returning travelers “to reduce wait times and help avoid having so many people in close proximity to each other.”

Travelers at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport reported similar difficulties and waits. The airport asked for patience in the matter.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf tweeted early Sunday morning, saying the department was aware of the long lines. He said each medical screening of a passenger takes about 60 seconds.

“Right now we are working to add additional screening capacity and working with the airlines to expedite the process,” he wrote.

The European travel ban, which went into effect Friday at midnight, bars foreign travelers from many European countries from entering the U.S. for 30 days. The White House announced Saturday that the ban would be expanded to include the United Kingdom and Ireland effective midnight on Monday.

The ban does not apply to U.S. citizens or legal permanent residents of the U.S. who may be returning from the continent.

