Reunion site named after hero of Virginia Beach shooting

The post office where survivors reunited after a mass shooting in a Virginia Beach government office building has been named after the man who gave his own life for his co-workers.

The Virginian-Pilot reported that a plaque was unveiled Friday honoring Ryan Keith Cox at the post office that now bears his name.

In interviews, Cox’s co-workers have said he ushered women into a room and told them to barricade the door.

Cox then left to see if anyone else needed help. The gunman and shot and killed him soon after that. He was one of 12 people killed in the mass shooting May 31.