Reward for information regarding stolen confederate flags increases

The reward for information on whomever took more than 200 flags from a Harrisonburg cemetery has increased.

Last month, police said the confederate flags were stolen from the graves of confederate soldiers at the Woodbine Cemetery. Those with Camp Number 10 of the Sons of the Confederate Veterans have been putting up the flags about three times a year for 15 years.

"None of this will ever stop us from honoring our confederate veterans," Commander of Camp Number 10 Phil Way said. "All of which of we being sons and grandsons and great grandsons of confederate veterans, honor every chance we get."

The Harrisonburg Police Department continues to investigate the thefts of the flags.

The reward is now up to $1,500.