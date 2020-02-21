Reward offered after central Virginia church sign found vandalized

A family member of a Powhatan County couple is offering a reward after someone vandalized a church sign.

Sheriff’s deputies were called by a homeowner on Jan. 28 regarding an act of vandalism that occurred at the intersection of Old Buckingham Road and Ridge Road.

A deputy responded to the intersection and found a sign belonging to Providence Presbyterian Church had been sprayed with graffiti.

“It appeared that a penis was drawn with spray paint and an Uzi stencil was used to make gun like shapes on it,” a report stated.

The “f-word” was also written on the sign.

The deputy checked the church for any further vandalism but found none.

The homeowner who contacted authorities believes the vandalism occurred sometime overnight Jan. 28.

Now, the son of a family who attends the church is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible.