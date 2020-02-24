Reward rises for information on horses shot and killed in Eastern Kentucky

UPDATE (Feb. 24):

The reward for information leading to an arrest in the case of more than 20 horses shot and killed near a strip-mining site in Floyd County, Kentucky, has increased.

According to sister station WYMT, $23,000 is now being offered to anyone who has information leading to an arrest.

The horses were found back in December along US 23, near the Pike and Floyd county line. Donations were being pledged to the Floyd County Sheriff's Office to help find those involved.

The original reward was set at $500.

The Kentucky Humane Society Equine CARE agency, as well as "concerned equine donors," stepped up to offer reward money as well, adding $5,000 to the reward.

Since the incident, three horses have been found and rescued from the herd by Dumas Rescue, and transported to KHS' Willow Hope Farm in Simpsonville for rehabilitation. One of the horses, Knox, was placed up for adoption by the Kentucky Humane Society on February 12.

____________

UPDATE (Dec. 24):

Animal rescue organization Dumas Rescue found at least 14 dead horses near a strip mine near the Pike and Floyd County line along US 23 earlier this month. Sunday, they found six more. That raises the total number to 21.

The Floyd County Sheriff told WKYT the horses appear to have been shot with a low-caliber rifle.

Dumas Rescue said the 6 new horses found were not killed in another shooting. These horses were just not originally found.

Of the horses found Sunday, Dumas Rescue said there was another yearling, who had obvious signs of struggle marks and another possibly pregnant mare.

The Floyd County Sheriff's Office transported one of the dead horses to Lexington Monday for an autopsy. They hope to have a ballistics test performed on the bullet found in the horse.

The horses were part of a nearly 30-horse herd that was often visited and fed by members of the community.

"Sad that them just being friendly with people and seeing people all the time probably was a reason that they were shot," said Detective Kevin Shepherd.

According to Shepherd, the horses probably allowed the shooters to get close because they have grown to trust the community.

Dumas Rescue is working to find a way to get the surviving horses off of the mountain, but officials say that it may be difficult based on the terrain and the stress the horses likely went through when the others were killed.

"The whole atmosphere, it's just heavy. It's quiet," said Megan Goble, owner of Bones and Bows Dog Salon. "A lot of life was lost and you can just feel it."

Goble was one of many people from the community who helped Dumas Rescue search the area. She said the horses have been on that mountain, which her family frequented while she was growing up for more years than she can recall.

"People in the community was feeding the horses. We took some feed to them," Shepherd said. "So, they're being taken care of. It's just a matter of step-by-step, just trying to get them off the mountain."

Detective Shepherd said the community outpour has been overwhelming. He said tips have been coming in since the initial announcement. He said there are currently no concrete suspects, but the office is planning to follow every lead until the case is solved.

The reward is now up to $20,000. If you have any information, you can call the Floyd County Sheriff's Office at (606) 886-6171.

__________

Dec. 18

Fifteen horses were found shot and killed near a strip-mining site in eastern Kentucky after being hunted down, authorities said.

"This is very inhumane and it's a very cruel act of somebody who just apparently had nothing else to do or whatever just to go back on a strip job and shoot down horses who were, one of them obviously was feeding, had grass in its mouth," Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt told WYMT. "It looked like a battlefield for just horses."

Some of the horses were pregnant, while others were less than a year old.

They were found along US 23, near the Pike and Floyd county line.

"Seeing them gunned down is ... it's beyond horrific," said Tonya Conn with Dumas Rescue, an organization that had been caring for the animals the last five years. "These horses were scattered in various, various places, distances from each other so they had been shot, and they'd scattered then hunted and shot down."

A $500 reward is available for information about the incident.