Richmond City Council to vote on monuments resolution

Richmond's City Council is set to decide whether to ask the General Assembly for local control over the city's Confederate monuments.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the council will vote Monday on a resolution requesting the authority to decide the monuments' fate.

Currently, state law prohibits local governments from moving or changing war memorials. The Republican-controlled General Assembly has previously killed attempts to change the law, but the issue is expected to have new traction since Democrats seized control of the legislature in November.

Richmond has an especially prominent display of Confederate statues along its historic Monument Avenue.