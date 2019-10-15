Richmond Police Mounted Unit places in national competition

Over the weekend, the Richmond Police Mounted Unit competed in the North American Police Equestrian Competition in Maryland.

There were over 60 horses competing from as far away as Canada.

Richmond Officer Carter and Toby won third place the Equitation Novice and Uniform Class, along with placing fifth overall for the combined obstacle/equitation score.

Richmond police also said this was Toby’s first time competing. Scooter and Officer Acuff also competed in the expert level class.

Police say now that the competition is over, the horses get to relax and eat some extra grain to celebrate their accomplishments.