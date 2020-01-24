Richmond Raceway hosting free Open House for NASCAR fans

The Richmond Raceway will be hosting a free Open House for NASCAR fans.

The Open House will take place on Jan. 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m at the FanGrounds.

Food trucks and a live DJ will be on the scene to provide signature dishes and live music.

Fans can also participate in games and take a pace car ride around America’s Premier Short Track for a $5 donation to Richmond Raceway Cares.

Rick Mast, a former NASCAR driver and Virginia native, will be at the event to answer questions, take pictures and sign autographs for fans.

“As we wave the green flag on another season making memories with race fans, we will start our year by hosting an Open House to welcome fans back for the 2020 NASCAR season,” Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier, said. “America’s Premier Short Track will be open for fans to tour the FanGrounds, meet NASCAR celebrities, race in the Richmond Raceway Simulator, and much more. We look forward to helping fans prepare for the new season at the Action Track.”

Ticket purchases for NASCAR and INDYCAR, FanGrounds passes and more for the 2020 race season will be available.

For more information on the Open House, you can visit Richmond Raceway’s website.