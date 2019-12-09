Richmond councilman to introduce resolution giving city ability to remove Confederate statues

Richmond Councilman Mike Jones and Richmond NAACP President J.J. Minor are planning to introduce the details of a resolution asking the General Assembly to give the city permission to make decisions on relocating Confederate memorials.

The announcement was made at a press conference at Richmond City Hall on Monday.

The resolution will be introduced at Monday's Richmond City Council meeting, which starts at 6 p.m.

Opponents of the measure argue that state law bars the removal of war memorials across the Commonwealth.

In the long-ongoing lawsuit over two Confederate monuments in Charlottesville, a judge ruled earlier this year that the statues were classified as war monuments under that state law from the 1950s, which prevents war memorials from being removed by any locality, and effectively blocked the city from removing the statues.

The law makes it "unlawful for the authorities of the locality, or any other person or persons, to disturb or interfere with" any war monuments; Charlottesville argued in court that state law applied only to war memorials built after the law was amended in 1998 (the statute was originally passed in 1904 and codified in the 1950s, after the statues were erected in the 1920s), but that argument did not hold up.

Separately, prosecutors for the city of Norfolk are arguing that the state law infringes on the city's right to free speech, as part of a lawsuit seeking to remove an 80-foot monument in downtown Norfolk.

The long-running debate gained new momentum after a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville two years ago descended into violence and a car attack left a woman dead.

In the aftermath of the violence, many places around the country quickly started taking monuments down, but not in Virginia.

Jones, who represents Richmond’s 9th District, introduced a similar resolution last year, which was shot down by Richmond City Council. City Council would still need to approve this latest measure. The General Assembly would also have to pass it, in order for Richmond to be able to make a decision on the statues.

In November, Democrats took control of the Virginia House of Delegates and state Senate, opening the door for more Democrat-supported legislation to potentially pass in the upcoming General Assembly session early next year.

Members of the new legislative majority have already said they plan to revive proposals to make it easier to remove public displays honoring Civil War soldiers and generals in a state that was home to two Confederate capitals. Previous attempts to do so were quickly dispatched in the Republican-controlled General Assembly, in votes largely along party lines.

Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam suggested at a recent news conference that he'd be open to signing such a bill.

"My thoughts are that the localities are in the best position to make those decisions and that's what I'll continue to support," said Northam, who has said the best place for Confederate monuments is in a museum and vowed on the campaign trail to be a "vocal advocate" for that approach.

Still, some supporters of the monuments expressed hope they can work with the new majority.

"We're not going to run around saying 'the sky is falling' until we see something concrete," said B. Frank Earnest, heritage defense coordinator for the Virginia division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, which adamantly opposes the removal of any Confederate monuments.

"Are we going to naturally assume the Democrats are evil and out to get us? I think they're reasonable people we can deal with," said Earnest, who noted that some Democrats have opposed changing the law.

