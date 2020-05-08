Richmond man accused of sex with a Waynesboro teen

A Richmond man has been charged with meeting a young teenager in Waynesboro for sex.

According to the Waynesboro Police Department, an investigation began on April 8 when police learned that a Waynesboro girl between the ages of 13 and 15 had been contacted weeks earlier through Snapchat by a 24-year-old man.

Police say the contacts between the girl and the man escalated to sending nude pictures through Snapchat and finally rose to the point of the two planning a meeting.

According to police, the 24-year-old man, identified as Nicholas Pierre Buffin, met the girl at a Waynesboro hotel, where they engaged in sexual activity.

Buffin later turned himself in to the police department and was released on bond.

He's charged with two counts of carnal knowledge of a child between 13 and 15 and one count of possession of child pornography.

