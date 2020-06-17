Richmond man cleans police references off of J.E.B Stuart monument

A man, who lives in the area of where Richmond's J.E.B Stuart monument is located, was seen cleaning off references against the police among the graffiti on the monument.

“I think that’s an indecent thing to have in my neighborhood, so I decided to come here and remove it,” he said.

While cleaning off the monument, he said he received both positive and negative responses.

“Close to 20 people came to me shouting obscenities and some of them were shouting, ‘thank yous,'” he said.

The resident, however, left behind Black Lives Matter (BLM) tags, as well as “end racism," and focused just on removing references to police.