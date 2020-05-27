Richmond mayor announces city will start reopening

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said his city will begin a gradual reopening later this week, joining most of the rest of the state.

Stoney said Wednesday the city would start the first phase of reopening on Friday, when northern Virginia and Accomack County on the state's Eastern Shore also start reopening.

Nonessential businesses across the state reopened on May 15 under modified restrictions set in place by Gov. Ralph Northam. Retail stores are operating with limited capacity and restaurant can provide dine-in service only outdoors.

Northern Virginia, Richmond and Accomack County were all granted two-week delays after elected leaders there expressed concern it was too early to open amid the coronavirus outbreak. They're all set to start reopening Friday.

Stoney offered up some best practices for restaurants and churches: keep a log of people you meet to help with contact tracing and churches are urged to still have virtual services or outdoors.

Northam said Tuesday he doesn't yet know when the second statewide phase of reopening will occur.

Also on Tuesday, Northam rejected a request from Stoney to mandate that the city’s churches, barber shops and hair salons stay closed when the city begins reopening.

“I want to emphasize that while phase one loosens some restrictions, it does not require any business or place of worship to open until they are comfortable that they can do so safely. Just because you can open doesn’t mean you have to open," Northam said.

Stoney took to Twitter, calling the decision disappointing. “The Governor has always said the state {sets} the floor, not the ceiling. I proposed this modified plan for the good of our city,” he said.

It comes as everyone in Virginia will be required to wear face masks when going inside of any business come Friday.