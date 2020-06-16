Richmond mayor announces police chief's resignation

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced Tuesday afternoon that the city’s chief of police has resigned after weeks of protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

Police Chief Will Smith speaks briefly to a large, passionate crowd outside of City Hall in Richmond, Va., June 2, 2020. (Source: Parker Michels-Boyce/ For the Virginia Mercury)

Mayor Stoney said he requested Richmond Police Chief Will Smith’s resignation, and Smith turned it in.

“He has served this city with grace but we are ready to move it in a new direction”, Mayor Stoney says about Chief Smith stepping down.

Major William “Jody” Blackwell will be the Interim Richmond Police Chief.

Sector 113 Lt. Blackwell has worked for the Richmond Police Department for 16 years.

Blackwell has worked as the sector lieutenant for one year for an area that covers 1.55 city miles and includes the communities of Whitcomb, Mosby, Eastview, Fairmont, Peter Paul, Creighton and Woodville.

Mayor Stoney says he wants RPD officers and leaders to come to the table with reforming and re-imagining what policing will look like in Richmond.

The mayor also wants a Citizens Review Board for the police department and is calling for the RPD to review its policy on using force.

“Richmond is ready for a new approach to public safety,” Mayor Stoney said.

Stoney is calling for local activists to join the city in re-working the approach to policing.

“The community wants to be heard, and I guarantee you will be heard”, Stoney said.

The city is currently building blockades around RPD headquarters.

The mayor said violence is not a part of the movement he supports.

"Can we be better? Hell yeah, we can. Will we be better? Yes we can," Stoney told reporters while addressing recent unrest in the city.

The resignation of Chief Smith comes after a second night in which tear gas was used in Richmond and after Governor Ralph Northam said in Tuesday's COVID-19 press briefing that review of videos showing use of force is underway.