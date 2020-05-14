Richmond mayor requests delay to Phase 1 of reopening

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney says he “cannot justify risking the health and safety of the residents of the great city of Richmond by moving forward with Phase One” on Friday.

While Governor Ralph Northam has said that most of Virginia is ready to enter Phase 1 of reopening on May 14, Mayor Stoney says Richmond is not.

So far, the only region of Virginia to be exempted from reopening is northern Virginia, where county and city leaders formally requested a delay from Gov. Northam and the governor issued an executive order granting a 2-week delay in their implementation of reopening.

On Wednesday, at the governor's most recent COVID-19 briefing, an NBC12 reported asked Northam is any other local governments, aside from northern Virginia, had requested a delay.

Northam said he had only heard from northern Virginia leadership, but that his administration was open to requests from other regional leaders if they want to delay their reopening. However, he said they would need to go through the same process northern Virginia leaders did, with a formal request.

On Thursday, the day before the start of Phase 1, Richmond Mayor Stoney formally requested a delay for the city.

“To be clear – I want to reopen our city. However, we should only take that step when there are adequate protections for our most vulnerable communities,” Mayor Levar Stoney said in a letter to Governor Ralph Northam.

According to NBC12, Governor Northam said Mayor Stoney contacted him Thursday morning. But Stoney says the city is still waiting on an answer from the governor.

The city of Richmond has 611 total cases of COVID-19, according to the most recent COVID-19 statistics from the Virginia Department of Health.

That' been a big concern for city leaders. Mayor Stoney has been vocal about needing more testing before the city starts reopening.

"Until we can establish percent positivity over time and use the same metrics as the state, we cannot effectively monitor whether we should continue to move forward with the various phases of reopening, or if we need to reassess,” Mayor Levar Stoney said.

Phase 1 allows some non-essential businesses to begin operating with restrictions in place.

“We’re putting together a little more data, the percent positive cases, that trend over the last couple of weeks and I anticipate that we will have all that together by noon and then we’ll make a decision regarding Richmond as well," said Governor Northam.

In the Shenandoah Valley, the city of Harrisonburg, which is about a quarter of the size of Richmond, has more confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 615 as of May 14. Rockingham County has 381 cases. The Shenandoah Valley will be moving forward with Phase 1 reopening plans along with most of the state.

