Richmond mayor wants to ban guns from city-owned buildings

Richmond's mayor has called for a local ordinance that would ban guns in city-owned buildings, parks and community facilities.

Mayor Levar Stoney said he is proposing the local law now so the city will be prepared if state lawmakers pass legislation to broaden the ability of local governments to prohibit guns in city buildings when they meet in a special session next month.

Stoney said he’s “heartbroken and ready to take action on gun violence in our city” after the shooting death of 9-year-old Markiya Simone Dickson during a community cookout in a Richmond park last month and the shooting deaths of 12 people in Virginia Beach.

Gov. Ralph Northam scheduled a special legislative session on gun-control proposals for July 9 after the mass shooting in Virginia Beach. Twelve people were killed when a city employee opened fire on his coworkers at a municipal building on May 31.

“This is common sense and it’s long overdue,” Stoney said Monday on his proposal that he’ll make to City Council.

The city cannot change the rules on gun laws until the General Assembly passes new laws allowing it to do so.