Richmond police investigating death of infant left in a hot car

Police in Richmond are investigating the death of an infant in a hot car.

While very little information has been released at this point, media outlets in the area report a 10-month-old girl was left in a vehicle while an adult went grocery shopping.

Parts of Virginia were under a heat advisory on Tuesday, with Richmond possibly experiencing temperatures near 100 degrees in the coming days.

Cars have their own internal greenhouse effect, trapping heat inside the car and causing the temperature to rise up to 20 degrees hotter in just 10 minutes. Adding on to that, a child's body heats up three to five times faster than an adult body, leaving them at a higher risk for heat stroke if left in that environment.

According to Kids And Cars, this death marks the 21st hot car death of 2019. Last year was the worst year on record, with 52 total children dying in hot vehicles nationwide.

They also report that Virginia is the 9th worst in the country, with 29 hot car deaths since 1994.

According to their compiled statistics, more than half of child vehicular heatstroke deaths since 1990 happened because a child was unknowingly left in the car.

"We live in a bit of a distracted society where folks are trying to do a lot of things at once and sometimes even those common sense things can need those visual reminders," said Dr. Laura Kornegay, Director of Health for the Shenandoah Health District .

The Centers for Disease Control recommends putting a stuffed animal in the child's car seat to move to the front seat as a visual reminder that there's a little one in the back.

Kornegay said awareness is key when preventing hot car deaths and that includes locking cars after the child is out, so they can not get back in.