Richmond police make numerous arrests, seize guns during fifth night of protests

While the fifth night of protests against police brutality in the city was mostly peaceful, Richmond police say they made numerous arrests and seized several guns.

The protest, which included Mayor Levar Stoney, started in the afternoon and lasted until midnight despite a curfew being in place. That curfew expired Wednesday morning at 6.

“Unfortunately, just after midnight, small groups of protesters broke away from the main group. We then began receiving reports of random gunfire in various areas – a few blocks from the remaining demonstrators,” said the department in a statement on social media.

Officers responded quickly, making seven arrests and seizing five handguns, two sets of ballistic body armor, two gas masks along with accelerants and bottles. Police say several cars in the area had also been struck by gunfire.

The department says they will continue to respect the rights of people who want to peacefully protest but warn they will seek out individuals who are causing harm to people or property.

