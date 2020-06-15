Richmond police searching for suspects who attacked officer, damaged RPD vehicle

Richmond police say they are looking for suspects who attacked an officer and damaged a Richmond police vehicle.

At approximately 9:30 p.m. on June 14, police say several officers in a marked RPD SUV were trapped by a crowd of protesters in the 400 block of North Allen Avenue.

According to police, video footage showed protesters with bicycles and on-foot blocking the intersection, refusing to allow the police SUV through.

Officers inside the vehicle say objects were thrown at the SUV, causing damage, so police stayed inside the vehicle due to safety concerns.

Reports say the officer driving the vehicle had attempted to back up and leave the area but was assaulted through an open window.

The officer then drove the police SUV on the curb to avoid the crowd standing in the middle of the intersection.

The crowd then surrounded the vehicle, blocking the officers from driving forward.

One protester held onto the side of the SUV as it attempted to leave. The protester then fell backward over a bicycle as the officers were trying to leave the area again.

Once officers were able to drive away from the scene, police say the crowd continued to throw more objects at the SUV.

Richmond police say at this time no injuries were reported from the incident at this time, and the suspects who threw objects at the police SUV could face criminal charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call 804-646-6186.